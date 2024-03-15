Work continues in Créteil!

The construction of the future Pointe du Lac station and the footbridge linking the metro station 8 and the François Mitterand mall continues! This will be followed by shoring and earthworks for the installation of the gantry pylon, located at the exit of the station. In parallel with these interventions, the construction of the double pylon leading to the closure of the Saussaie du Ban road will continue until the summer.

What does this change?

- The construction of the future station and footbridge will require the transfer of road traffic to the north-eastern part of the RD 1, from Wednesday 20 March until autumn 2024. Nevertheless, it will remain maintained in both directions and limited to 50 km/h.

- The seesaw will require new markings which will be established during the nights of Monday 18 to Friday 22 March

- The construction of the gantry pylon will require night work from Friday 29 March to Wednesday 3 April 2024 between 1:15 am and 5:30 am, in slots where metro 8 does not run.

Saïd, Cable C1's local agent, will make regular rounds of the site and will be at your disposal to answer your questions or provide you with information. He can be reached by phone on 06 32 87 00 52.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.