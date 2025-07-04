In Limeil-Brévannes, the sun will be out

The roof of one of the two workshop-garages of the Limeil-Brévannes station will be covered by a photovoltaic installation, which will reduce the carbon footprint of this station. 500m² of solar panels will produce 103,600 kWh of green electricity per year. This source will power the station's lighting, power outlets, convector, water heater and overhead crane.

This provision is one of the many commitments made in terms of sustainable development and contributes to the High Environmental Quality (HQE) – Sustainable © Infrastructure certification.

©Île-de-France Mobilités / Laurent Grandguillot