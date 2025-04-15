The cabins of the C1 Cable are coming!

Delivery in progress: 87 cabins of the C1 cable.

Hung on the cable when they arrived, they were directly returned and secured in their garage while waiting for the first traffic tests and then their first passengers. 18 brand new cabins of your cable car are already there!

Designed for your comfort and that of thousands of travellers:

Comfortable cabins with 10 seats

A sober and elegant design voted for by the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region

100% accessible to people with reduced mobility, bicycles and strollers thanks to their modular bench seat

Equipped with passenger screen, sound system, intercom and surveillance camera

