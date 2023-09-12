Take part in the Échappée Végétale and meet the C1 Cable on your way!

Take a deep breath of fresh air by taking part in the itinerant hike "l'Échappée Végétal" which will take place on September 30th.

Punctuated by activities of all kinds, it will run along La Végétale from Créteil to Mandres-les-Roses.

Saïd, your local agent, will be waiting for you on La Végétale, in Limeil-Brévannes, opposite the Temps Durables district and a stone's throw from your future resort.

Between information and little surprises for everyone, you won't be disappointed!