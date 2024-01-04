POINTE DU LAC: SAILS TO SUPPORT THE FOOTBRIDGE

The construction of the eastern part of the footbridge is already well advanced. After the foundations and the installation of pillars at a depth of nearly 10 metres, the concrete walls, called "sails", now rise above the RD1. They will support the structure that will allow you to easily access the C1 Cable and Metro 8, from the François Mitterrand mall.

The western part of the footbridge will be built by the RATP ("Union Footbridge") in order to allow the crossing of the metro track and the modification of the current passenger building (creation of the new access).