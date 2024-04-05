Prewalls and tower cranes: a whole engineering process

In order to build the buildings of certain stations and garages, a relatively recent industrial technology is used: prewalls.

The pre-walls are custom-made and just in time, in Île-de-France and Maine-et-Loire. They are composed of two parallel thin concrete walls connected to each other by metal reinforcement.

The inside of the two walls is then filled with cast-in-place concrete. The choice of the thickness of the pre-wall and the relative position of the walls makes it possible to adapt to the needs of each site.

Once delivered to the site, a tower crane or a mobile crane, as the case may be, makes it possible to handle these huge walls weighing several tons each.

From design to installation, a whole team of professionals works together: architects, design and/or method offices, QSE (Quality, Safety, Environment) departments, works supervisors, industrialists, transporters, crane operators and operators.

Let us salute the professionalism and coordination of all these stakeholders!