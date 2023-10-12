Strollers are welcome on the Cable C1 cable car!
Taking public transport easily with a stroller is undoubtedly a parents' dream, on a daily basis!
The cabins of the Cable C1 cable car will run at such a frequency during rush hour (- 30 seconds), that there will always be a place for your stroller.
- Easily accessible walk-in stations;
- Gentle slopes everywhere
- and therefore 0 elevators, 0 escalators, 0 stairs;
- a human presence at each station;
- no difference in level between the quay and the cabins;
- a cabin every 30 seconds.
Child's play!