Strollers are welcome on the Cable C1 cable car!

Taking public transport easily with a stroller is undoubtedly a parents' dream, on a daily basis!

The cabins of the Cable C1 cable car will run at such a frequency during rush hour (- 30 seconds), that there will always be a place for your stroller.

Easily accessible walk-in stations;

Gentle slopes everywhere

and therefore 0 elevators, 0 escalators, 0 stairs;

a human presence at each station;

no difference in level between the quay and the cabins;

a cabin every 30 seconds.

Child's play!