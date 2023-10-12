Cable

New lineCréteil > Villeneuve-Saint-Georges

Strollers are welcome on the Cable C1 cable car!

Taking public transport easily with a stroller is undoubtedly a parents' dream, on a daily basis!

The cabins of the Cable C1 cable car will run at such a frequency during rush hour (- 30 seconds), that there will always be a place for your stroller.

  • Easily accessible walk-in stations;
  • Gentle slopes everywhere
  • and therefore 0 elevators, 0 escalators, 0 stairs;
  • a human presence at each station;
  • no difference in level between the quay and the cabins;
  • a cabin every 30 seconds.

Child's play!