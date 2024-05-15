Preparatory work for laying the cable

The installation of the first linear of the tractor-carrier cable between the Pointe du Lac and Limeil-Brévannes stations is on the horizon! First of all, a whole range of machinery must be installed to allow future operations. This installation has just begun. And the first step was successfully completed on the last weekend of April.

Mission: to protect the 120m wide SNCF railway tracks in Valenton between two bridges, that of the High Speed Line and that of the RN 406.

1. Erect 2 crane towers on either side of the SNCF tracks.

2. Connect their two flywheel arms serving as cable grommets, above the railway tracks.

3. Guying them on a structure laid between the SNCF tracks.

This imposing machinery has been positioned to the millimetre in such a way as to meet all the conditions for safety and successful cable pulling. From now on, the railway tracks are protected for the cable pulling of the 1st cable loop!

The teams, studies and works involved in this operation fulfilled their mission with professionalism. Despite the difficult weather conditions (wind and rain) when lifting the two cranes, the operations were carried out safely, accurately and efficiently.

Congratulations to the teams!

These operations were carried out in collaboration with the SNCF and required an interruption of freight train traffic. This date had been determined several years ago!

Other protections will soon be installed, above the national road, with no impact on road traffic.

© Île-de-France Mobilités / Doppel France