NEARLY 1200 STUDENTS HAVE ALREADY PARTICIPATED IN THE C1 CABLE SCHOOL WORKSHOPS

4 schools in Créteil and Limeil-Brévannes benefited from educational workshops, led by Saïd, local agent of the Cable C1.

During these meetings, the schoolchildren showed great curiosity and asked many questions. They are all looking forward to getting on the cable car!

The workshops are offered to all the management of establishments located near the cable car. If you want to organize a workshop, it's very simple: contact Saïd on 06 32 87 00 52.