What will be the maximum flyover height of the C1 Cable?

The overflight height of the cable car corresponds to the distance between the floor surface of the enclosed cabins and the ground surface. The overflight height of the C1 Cable will vary between 25 meters and 40 meters, depending on the places overflown.

For the greater comfort of its passengers, and to preserve the privacy of local residents, the lower glazed part of the cabins will be opacified. The floor will be PVC coated and will not allow any visibility to the ground. Travellers will nevertheless enjoy a panoramic view of their territory.