Émile Zola station: work on the Ruelle de Paris, from March to May 2023

Publication date: March 9, 2023

In order to build the C1 Cable, work will begin on the right-of-way of the future "Émile Zola*" station and its surroundings, between Rue Émile Zola and Ruelle de Paris.

What work needs to be done?

In order to free up the space necessary for the construction of the cable car, road works and relocation of underground networks are essential and require the successive intervention of concessionaires.

March – April 2023

Rue Émile Zola – Implementation of a temporary traffic alternation.

Rue Émile Zola and rue de Paris – Parking will be prohibited for all vehicles.

April – May 2023

Ruelle de Paris – Occasional closure to traffic (except for local residents).

During occasional closures, a temporary road diversion will be put in place.

During this period, other concession works could have impacts (e.g. roundabout at the entrance to the Ruelle de Paris).

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.

* The name of the station is provisional