Émile Zola station: punctual closure of the Ruelle de Paris

Publication date: May 3, 2023

In order to build the C1 Cable, concession work continued in the vicinity of the future "Émile Zola*" station, on the alley of Paris.

What work needs to be done?

In order to free up the space necessary for the construction of the cable car, the diversion of the electrical networks is essential and requires the intervention of Enedis.

From May 2 to 5, the Ruelle de Paris will be affected by traffic closures between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (except for local residents). A temporary traffic alternation and a pedestrian diversion have been put in place.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.

* The name of the station is provisional