Meeting in the heart of La Végétale

On September 30th, the participants of the Échappée végétale, proposed by the SMER La Végétale, the Val-de-Marne Tourism and Leisure and the Val-de-Marne Departmental Hiking Committee, came to discover the C1 Cable.

More than a hundred hikers have expressed their curiosity about the cable car to the C1 project team.

The C1 will fly over the green corridor for 1.3 km, at 3 stations: La Végétale, Valenton and Limeil-Brévannes. The developments around these stations have been designed in collaboration with the SMER (Owner of the Végétale) in order to optimise the integration of the landscape, promote soft mobility and offer user-friendly spaces.

A look back at this pleasant partnership walk.