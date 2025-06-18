The commented walks of the C1 and the La Végétale greenway: a look back in pictures!

Many of you took part in the guided walks offered by Île-de-France Mobilités and Île-de-France Nature on Sunday 15 June!

The guided tours led by the teams in charge of the C1 and the La Végétale greenway were a great success and we thank you for your enthusiasm!

The exchanges were very rich between the project teams and the participants both on the 1st cable car in Île-de-France and on the greenway.

We are pleased to have shared with you the partnership work that has made it possible to carry out these two essential projects simultaneously in the region.

In the coming months, we will take further decisive steps in the progress of the C1 construction site and the greenway.