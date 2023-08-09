Créteil – Pointe du Lac station: works on the Route de la Saussaie du Ban (RD102), from April to May 2023

Publication date: April 11, 2023

In order to free up the space necessary for the construction of the cable car, road works and relocation of underground networks are essential. Here, the work consists of diverting two drinking water pipes to allow the installation of a pylon. The delimitation of the site requires markings that will be installed the night before the start of the work.

How long will this work last?

The work will take place from April 20, 2023 for about 4 weeks.

What does this change?

• The Route de la Saussaie du Ban (RD 102) will be closed to traffic between the Route de Pompadour (RD1) and the Chemin des Bassins.

• Parking will be prohibited on this section of the road for the duration of the work.

• A diversion will be set up (see map on the back).

Saïd, Cable C1's local agent, will make regular rounds of the site and will be at your disposal to answer your questions or provide you with information. He can be reached by phone on 06 32 87 00 52.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.