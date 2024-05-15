Limeil-Brévannes station: the metal structures of the garages and maintenance workshop are taking shape!

The pylon located in front of the station is now in place at the Limeil-Brévannes station. On both sides of the station, the companions are busy raising the metal frameworks of the garages.

Essential for the proper functioning of your cable car, they will be used for the storage and maintenance of the cabins, as well as for their preventive and curative maintenance. And that's not all! It is also from here that the cable car will be controlled.

On this site, there is a lot of progress and we will come back to you very soon to share with you the backstage of this project.

© Île-de-France Mobilités / Anne-Claude Barbier