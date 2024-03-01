Pointe du Lac station: your future footbridge is taking shape

The future footbridge that will connect the François Mitterrand mall to the cable car and metro stations is taking shape in the centre of the RD1.

The work is currently focused on the construction of the middle of the footbridge: "the central gantry".

Eventually, the footbridge will be 80 metres long and will offer a planted promenade accessible to all.

Facilitating your connections and improving the public space: this is also the objective of the C1 Cable project!