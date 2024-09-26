Work info - Pointe du Lac - Saussaie du Ban / Chemin des Bassins

Following the lifting of the pylon and the developments around this axis, this portion of the road will gradually be reopened to traffic.

When?

From 1 October 2024: return of parking and partial reopening of the road.

From November 2024: total reopening.

What does this change?

Partial reopening of the road from 30 September 2024:

> One-way, in the direction of Valenton > Paris, with the obligation to turn right on the Route de Pompadour / RD 1.

Traffic is still closed in the direction of Paris > Valenton under the same conditions as at present:

> Diversion via Route de Pompadour, rue Ferdinand Pouillon and rue Le Corbusier (direction Paris / Province).

The speed limit remains at 30 km/hour.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.

Saïd, local agent of the Cable C1 remains available to inform you on 06 32 87 00 52.