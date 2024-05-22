Tree transplantation on the "La Végétale" green corridor

In order to prepare for the passage of the C1 Cable over the green corridor, while preserving biodiversity, some of the trees on the route had to be moved to different areas of the green corridor: an essential safety measure to prevent the treetops from coming into contact with the cabins in the long term. The Châtelain nursery (Val d'Oise) was responsible for preparing the transplanting of about 300 young trees and plants.

In total, 15 to 20 different species were involved (cherry trees, maples, blackthorns, hornbeams, willows, oaks, pear trees, snowballs, etc.). This operation was carried out in several stages under the supervision of Île-de-France Mobilités, and in close collaboration with the SMER (Project Manager of the La Végétale green corridor) and the technical services of the Val-de-Marne Department.

Fall 2022:

- Identification of trees to be transplanted.



Spring 2023:

- Identification of sites suitable for relocation, after soil studies, within a perimeter of 500m.

- Preparation of the plants: cutting of the roots ("half-ringing") to promote the production of new roots ("rootlets") and resumption of transplantation.



Fall 2023:

Transplanting of plants carried out in 48 hours during the week of Saint Catherine, "where all wood takes root" (dormant period).

Soil enrichment before replanting, with compost and mycorrhization (symbiotic association between fungi and plant roots).

Everything was done to make the operation a success. The trees are starting to bud... And now, we have to let time take its course, so that they can put down roots again!

© Île-de-France Mobilités