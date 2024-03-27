Overnight work in Pointe du Lac

As part of the construction work on the cable car currently underway, at the Pointe du Lac station, work will take place during the nights of Thursday, March 28 to Friday, April 5, 2024 between 1:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., on slots where metro 8 does not run.

This work concerns the shoring and earthworks of the walkway wall closest to the metro tracks, then the construction of the foundations of the gantry pylon at the exit of the station.

Noise pollution will be generated during these interventions.

Saïd, Cable C1's local agent, will make regular rounds of the site and will be at your disposal to answer your questions or provide you with information. He can be reached by phone on 06 32 87 00 52.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.

The C1 Cable project team.