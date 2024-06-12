RATP night works in Pointe du Lac

As part of the construction work on the cable car, the work on the junction between the passenger building of the M8 metro station and the C1 footbridge will begin on Tuesday 11 June. They will take place under the project management of the RATP, between 9:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., so as not to impact the passenger service. This work will continue in successive phases until 2025.

The first stage for this work consists of the "structural moistening" of the passenger building. The aim is to reinforce the reinforced concrete beam that is to accommodate the footbridge. During this stage, which will last about 1 month, the M8 Metro platform (platform 4) will be slightly reduced between 9:30 p.m. and the end of service.

