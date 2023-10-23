Villeneuve-Saint-Georges: John Fitzgerald Kennedy Avenue, stormwater network relocations

In order to free up the space needed for the installation of a cable car pylon, road works and relocation of rainwater networks are necessary.

Thus, from October 23 to 27, 2023, a narrowing of Avenue J.-F. Kennedy was carried out and car traffic was limited to 30 km/h.

Nevertheless, traffic and parking spaces are maintained in both directions.

This initial work will be followed by other interventions between now and the end of October to December 2023.

Saïd, Cable C1's local agent, will make regular rounds of the site and will be at your disposal to answer your questions or provide you with information. He can be reached by phone on 06 32 87 00 52.