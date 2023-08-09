Vote for the dressing of your future cabins!
Publication date: March 21, 2022
Vote for the C1 Cable Skin from March 21 to April 4, 2022
By 2025, you will be able to travel by air from Créteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges via Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton, with the C1 Cable. Île-de-France Mobilités is now offering you the opportunity to choose the exterior cladding of this cable car, the very first in Île-de-France. Vote from March 21 to April 4!
VIDEO C1 cable: choose the cladding of the future cabins!
Choose the exterior cladding of the C1 Cable
- A minimalist "travelling square", with a sign that is recognisable to all, from the sky or the ground?
- "Comma" in line with the graphic principles used on all rolling stock in the Île-de-France region?
- Or "Smile" dynamic, positive and curvaceous?
So, which design will you choose for the C1 cable?