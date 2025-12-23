The C1 Cable is in good hands

You have probably already seen them since December 13th!

Since the commissioning of the C1 Cable, the Bus Marne et Seine and Cable C1 operating teams have been fully mobilized to ensure the proper functioning of the cable car, at the service of passengers. Despite the great curiosity and exceptional attendance, the C1 transports you without a hitch! Temporary stops of a few seconds to a few minutes sometimes surprise you, but they are normal and necessary to regulate the flow of passengers, to facilitate the boarding or disembarkation of a person with reduced mobility who needs more time to settle, and in the case of blocking the doors with a stroller or a bag.