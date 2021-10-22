Call for projects: urban art on the pylon bases of the C1 Cable!

Île-de-France Mobilités provides urban artists with several cable car pylon bases to promote their integration into the urban space and limit the risk of damage.

These concrete pylon feet are located near departmental roads, in places of passage that are very popular with the inhabitants of the territory (on foot, by bike or by car).

Île-de-France Mobilités wishes to promote the dynamism of the local artistic pool and to forge links between cable car users, local residents and economic, cultural and institutional actors.

The proposals must meet the wishes of the local authorities and partners directly concerned by the installation of the objects.