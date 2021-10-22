Villa Nova

A resort between town and fields

The station is located in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, in the Bois Matar district, along Avenue J.-F. Kennedy, near the Anne Sylvestre school and opposite the residential district. As a terminus station, its dimensions have been reduced to a minimum in order to preserve the agricultural area and preserve the views from the city to nature. It is also for this reason that its architectural design is based on the use of glass to create a play of transparency between spaces, allowing light and views to flow between fields and city.

When it is commissioned, the take-off area will offer passengers and passers-by the spectacle of cabins in motion against a backdrop of agricultural fields.

A completely renewed public space

A wide pavement will be built in front of the station and passengers will be able to easily access the platforms, even in the event of heavy traffic.

On the forecourt side, the enlargement of the space will make it possible to integrate seats, a one-way cycle path and plantings. At the edge of the forecourt, the edge with the field is treated by a diversified vegetal strip offering varied blooms throughout the year.