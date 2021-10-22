Decontamination of the La Végétale - La Fontaine Saint-Martin station site

As part of the preparatory work for the future La Végétale station (previously called Emile Combes in the project phase) of the C1 Cable, a major step will soon begin: the decontamination of the soil in the construction area.

Following in-depth soil analyses, contamination generated by the previous occupants of the site has been diagnosed in particular by the presence of a small quantity of asbestos, and now requires soil decontamination. To do this, the company France Travaux (a member of the consortium in charge of the design and construction of the cable car), will manage these operations and deploy a proven and controlled decontamination protocol, from October 16 to November 17, 2023. The installation of this site began on 9 October.

This work will take place in several stages and will be part of a strict regulatory framework.

A first operation will consist of sampling the polluted soil using mechanical shovels, until it reaches a healthy layer, located several tens of centimetres deep. During this phase, special measures will be put in place to ensure the smooth running of operations and the safety of all. The fences will be raised, covered and the ground will be moistened to prevent any dust from being released into the air.

The soil sampled will then be evacuated to an approved treatment centre.

This intervention, led by Île-de-France Mobilités in consultation with Ile-de-France Nature (owner), the SMER (project owner of La Végétale) and the Municipality of Limeil-Brévannes, will make it possible, on the one hand, to clean up a polluted area in this sector and, on the other hand, to ensure the proper establishment of the future cable car station, in the heart of La Végétale.

To find out more about these interventions, do not hesitate to contact Saïd, your local agent.