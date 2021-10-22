A station in the clearing

The resort is located in the heart of La Végétale. This wooded environment and the topography of the land directly inspired its design to:

- guarantee level access from La Végétale and the adjacent streets;

- minimize the visual impact of the station on its environment;

A new space in harmony with its environment

The soft paths of La Végétale will naturally allow access to the quays, from rue Georges Clémenceau, avenue Descartes and from the future bus hub. The design of the station and the take-off areas is designed to blend in with the landscape and preserve the bucolic character of the place.

The paths that will extend those of La Végétale will be created with slopes of less than 4% and access to the platforms, on the same level, will be legible to all. On both sides, wooden furniture will provide relaxation, picnic and play areas for travellers and walkers.

New endemic trees will be planted and will smooth the transition between the existing wood and the newly created meadow. Each of the species planted will be chosen for its appearance qualities (colours, seasonality, etc.), its ecological qualities (melliferous plants, berry plants) and its durability in public spaces.