A station with an ornamental pond

The resort is located in the heart of La Végétale, on a steep slope, at the corner of rue Gabriel Péri. It will offer an unobstructed view of the Créteil plain to the north.

The presence of water characterizes this segment of La Végétale and two basins will be built around the station: a runoff water retention basin and an ornamental aquatic basin.

Travellers and walkers will be able to contemplate the landscape from the bleachers of the wide forecourt, created at the foot of the resort. This new public square will become, on the scale of the street as well as on the scale of the city, a meeting place between nature and the city.

A new perspective on the city

The topography of the site favours the integration of the station, the take-off areas and the platforms into the landscape. The quays will be accessible to all from La Végétale, the Ruelle de Paris and the rue Gabriel Péri. The alley of Paris will be widened and redeveloped to create safe pedestrian and cyclist paths. It will also be bordered by plantings offering a green screen towards the houses.

The landscaping was designed in harmony with La Végétale. The plant palette chosen will be adapted to variations in soil moisture (viburnum, dogwood, honeysuckle, etc.). The existing natural setting will be enriched by the planting of new endemic and fruit trees, including apple trees.