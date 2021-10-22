Ecological compensation

In Port aux Cerises, in two sectors: in the northern sector, in Port Courcel, located in Vigneux-sur-Seine in Essonne, 4 km from the C1 Cable and in the southern sector, Les Mousseaux, located in Draveil in Essonne, 6 km from the C1 Cable.



Type of work: diversification of afforestation, restoration of forest edges, creation of clearings.

Total surface area concerned: 2.5 ha in Port Courcel and 0.2 ha in Port aux Cerises / Les Mousseaux.

Replanted species: Pedunculate Oak, Aspen Poplar, Field Elm, Hornbeam, Cherry, Small-leaved Linden, Torminal Alisier, Field Maple, Hazel, Black Elderberry, Marsh Willow, Hawthorn, Blood Dogwood, European Privet.

Glades are privileged places for insects to live and reproduce. They offer favourable conditions for maintaining egg-laying during the winter period and are sufficiently exposed to light to rise rapidly in temperature, which is appreciated by insects. In doing so, the clearings provide a preferential feeding area for birds.