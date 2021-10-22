Forest compensation

On the Domaine de Montebise, located in Pierre-Levée and Signy-Signets, about 45 km north-east of the C1 Cable

Type of work: Replanting, maintenance, reforestation of certain plots populated by ash trees affected by chalarose and irreversibly dying.

Surface area concerned: 1.2 hectares

Replanted species: target species such as Sessile Oak (Quercus petraea) and Downy Oak (Quercus pubescens) and accompanying species such as Torminal Alisier (Sorbus torminalis) and Cormier (Sorbus domestica).