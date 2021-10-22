Cable

New lineCréteil > Villeneuve-Saint-Georges

Forest compensation

It aims to restore diversified wooded areas and maintain the national forestry capital. Thus, more than 5 hectares of plots, located in the Val-de-Marne and Seine-et-Marne, will be reforested, i.e. a reforestation four times greater than the clearing carried out on the route of the C1 line.

Decorative image
Pin laricio - © Istock

Laricio pine

On the Domaine de Grosbois, located in Boissy-Saint-Léger, Marolles-en-Brie and Villecresnes, about 3 km from the C1 Cable project

Type of work: Replanting

Surface area concerned: 4 ha

Replanted species: Sessile oaks, Laricio pine, Cherry trees, Alisiers, Red oak

Decorative image
Le Cormier - © Istock

Le Cormier

On the Domaine de Montebise, located in Pierre-Levée and Signy-Signets, about 45 km north-east of the C1 Cable

Type of work: Replanting, maintenance, reforestation of certain plots populated by ash trees affected by chalarose and irreversibly dying.

Surface area concerned: 1.2 hectares

Replanted species: target species such as Sessile Oak (Quercus petraea) and Downy Oak (Quercus pubescens) and accompanying species such as Torminal Alisier (Sorbus torminalis) and Cormier (Sorbus domestica).