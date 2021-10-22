105 100% accessible cabins with 10 seats

The cabins of the C1 Cable are spacious and each offer a maximum capacity of 10 seats, all 100% seated. Their modular design makes them accessible to people with limited mobility, bicycles and strollers.

In order to guarantee a place for all, including during rush hour, the C1 Cable is designed from the outset to have more than 30% more seats than the estimated peak hour needs at commissioning. Eventually, up to 25 additional cabins can be added to the line in the event of an increase in passenger traffic.

Equipped with video surveillance, real-time visual and audible passenger information, a call system with the control station, natural ventilation thanks to the movement of the line, the cabins offer a comfortable and safe journey. For the greater comfort of its passengers, and to preserve the privacy of local residents, the lower glazed part of the cabins is opacified.