The example of the T10

Île-de-France Mobilités is a customary project owner of the ERC approach and has been deploying, since 2016, significant actions to meet its environmental obligations on all the development projects for which it is the project owner (T4, T9, T12, etc.).

The Tram 10 project is exemplary in terms of ecological compensation. The latest inventories show the recolonisation of the compensation sites, located on either side of the route in Châtenay-Malabry, by the target species (palmate newt, common pipistrelle, half-mourning butterfly, kestrel, black swift, etc.). Île-de-France Mobilités has committed to monitoring these repopulation measures until 2049.