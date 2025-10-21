New lineCréteil > Villeneuve-Saint-Georges
Public inquiry
Updated on
2019 - Declaration of Public Utility
2019.10.22 - Prefectural decree declaration of public utility
3.3 MB
2019 - Project Statement
2019.10.09 - Project Declaration - Deliberation of the IDFM Board of Directors
2.2 MB
2019 - Report of the Commission of Inquiry
2019.07.12 - Inquiry report and reasoned conclusions of the commission of inquiry
6.0 MB
2019.07.12 - Appendices to the Report of the Board of Inquiry
11.8 MB
2019 - Public inquiry
2019.03.01 - Notice of public inquiry
534.9 KB
2019. Public Inquiry File (DEUP: Exhibits A to K)
DEUP - Exhibit A: Subject matter of the investigation, legal and administrative information
1.7 MB
DEUP - Exhibit B: Explanatory note and characteristics of the most important engineering structures
13.6 MB
DEUP - Exhibit C: Site plan
2.0 MB
DEUP - Exhibit D: General plan of the works
2.9 MB
DEUP - Exhibit E: Impact Assessment, Chapter 1
951.0 KB
DEUP - Exhibit E: Impact Assessment, Chapter 2
DEUP - Exhibit E: Impact Assessment, Chapter 3
DEUP - Exhibit E: Impact Assessment, Chapter 4
DEUP - Exhibit E: Impact Assessment, Chapter 5
DEUP - Exhibit E: Impact Assessment, Chapter 6
DEUP - Exhibit E: Impact Assessment, Chapter 7
DEUP - Exhibit E: Impact Assessment, Chapter 8
DEUP - Exhibit E: Impact Assessment, Chapter 9
DEUP - Exhibit E: Impact Assessment, Chapter 10
DEUP - Exhibit E: Impact Statement, Chapter 11
DEUP - Exhibit E: Impact study, specific points
DEUP - Exhibit F: - Economic and Social Evaluation
11.5 MB
DEUP - Exhibit G 1: Compatibility of Créteil's urban planning documents
22.0 MB
DEUP - Exhibit G 2: Compatibility of the urban planning documents of Limeil Brévannes
10.4 MB
DEUP - Exhibit H: Summary Estimate of Expenditures
850.1 KB
DEUP - Exhibit I: Consultation procedures
24.4 MB
2018.07.11 - Deliberation of the IDFM Board of Directors - Approval of the SDP and the DEUP
508.3 KB
2018 - Schema of Principle
2018 - Schematic Diagram (SDP)
27.7 MB