Key figures of the project
4 municipalities crossed
4.5 km of route from Créteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges
5 stations spaced 500 to 1800 meters apart
11,000 passengers expected per day
About 18 minutes between Créteil and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges
Cabins with 10 seats
Less than 30 seconds between cabins
Discover the cabin at the Christmas markets of Valenton and Limeil-Brévannes!
Watch the lifting of the first pylon of the project
The unveiling of the cabin prototype
Watch the timelapse of the lifting of the first pylon
