Cable

New lineCréteil > Villeneuve-Saint-Georges

Presentation of the project

Information package

Ready-to-use text

The logo of the project

Horizontal logo

Horizontal logo

Vertical logo

Vertical logo

Maps of the route

Wide map

Wide map

Map zoomed in

Map zoomed in

Map with key figures

Map with key figures

Contacts and the local system

C1 Cable Contact

Contact of the outreach agent

The funders

The cost and financing of the project

The cost and financing of the project

Banner of the financial logos

Banner of the financial logos

Cable in pictures

The outlook for the Pointe du Lac resort

The outlook for the Limeil-Brévannes resort

The outlook for the Valenton resort

The outlook for the La Végétale resort

The outlook for the Villeneuve-Saint-Georges resort

The interior and exterior of the cabin

  • Passenger Information Screen | © Île-de-France Mobilités/Emma Wilson The Story Creatives
  • Marche pied © Île-de-France Mobilités/Emma Wilson The Story Creatives
  • Cabin Interior | © Île-de-France Mobilités/Emma Wilson The Story Creatives
  • Starry Sky Ceiling | © Île-de-France Mobilités/Emma Wilson The Story Creatives
  • Surveillance Camera | © Île-de-France Mobilités/Emma Wilson The Story Creatives
  • Call Button Intercom | © Île-de-France Mobilités/Emma Wilson The Story Creatives
  • Grip Bar | © Île-de-France Mobilités/Emma Wilson The Story Creatives
  • Booth Facing | © Île-de-France Mobilités/City of Limeil-Brévannes
  • Profile cab | © Île-de-France Mobilités

Key figures of the project

4 municipalities crossed

© Île-de-France Mobilités

4.5 km of route from Créteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges

© Île-de-France Mobilités

5 stations spaced 500 to 1800 meters apart

© Île-de-France Mobilités

11,000 passengers expected per day

© Île-de-France Mobilités

About 18 minutes between Créteil and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges

© Île-de-France Mobilités

Cabins with 10 seats

© Île-de-France Mobilités

Less than 30 seconds between cabins

© Île-de-France Mobilités

The C1 Cable project in video

Before/after stations

© Île-de-France Mobilités

Videos

Découvrez la cabine aux marchés de Noël de Valenton et de Limeil-Brévannes !

Discover the cabin at the Christmas markets of Valenton and Limeil-Brévannes!

© Île-de-France Mobilités

Visionnez le levage du premier pylône du projet

Watch the lifting of the first pylon of the project

© Île-de-France Mobilités

Le dévoilement du prototype de la cabine

The unveiling of the cabin prototype

© Île-de-France Mobilités

Timelapse du levage du premier pylône

Watch the timelapse of the lifting of the first pylon

© Île-de-France Mobilités

Contact the press department if you would like more videos about the project!