New lineCréteil > Villeneuve-Saint-Georges
Photos of the cabin
Published on
The interior and exterior of the cabin
- Passenger Information Screen | ©Île-de-France Mobilités/Emma Wilson The Story Creatives
- Marche pied © Île-de-France Mobilités/Emma Wilson The Story Creatives
- Cabin Interior | © Île-de-France Mobilités/Emma Wilson The Story Creatives
- Starry Sky Ceiling | © Île-de-France Mobilités/Emma Wilson The Story Creatives
- Surveillance Camera | © Île-de-France Mobilités/Emma Wilson The Story Creatives
- Call Button Intercom | © Île-de-France Mobilités/Emma Wilson The Story Creatives
- Grip Bar | © Île-de-France Mobilités/Emma Wilson The Story Creatives
- Booth Facing | © Île-de-France Mobilités/Emma Wilson The Story Creatives
- Profile cab | © Île-de-France Mobilités/Emma Wilson The Story Creatives