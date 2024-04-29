New lineCréteil > Villeneuve-Saint-Georges
Perspectives
Updated on
Villa Nova Resort
- © Île-de-France Mobilités/Doppel France | Intention to develop the Villa Nova station in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, seen from the sky.
- © Île-de-France Mobilités/Doppel France | Intention to develop the entrance to the Villa Nova station in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges.
- © Île-de-France Mobilités/Doppel France | Intention to develop the interior of the Villa Nova station in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges.
Station Limeil-Brévannes
- © Île-de-France Mobilités/Doppel France | Intention to develop the Limeil-Brévannes station in Limeil-Brévannes, seen from the sky.
- © Île-de-France Mobilités/Doppel France | Intention to develop the entrance to the Limeil-Brévannes station, in Limeil-Brévannes.
- © Île-de-France Mobilités/Doppel France | Intention to develop the interior of the Limeil-Brévannes station, in Limeil-Brévannes.
Station Valenton
- © Île-de-France Mobilités/Doppel France | Intention to develop the Valenton station in Valenton, seen from the sky.
- © Île-de-France Mobilités/Doppel France | Intention to develop the entrance to the Valenton station in Valenton.
- © Île-de-France Mobilités/Doppel France | Intention to develop the Valenton station in Valenton, seen from the outside.
- © Île-de-France Mobilités/Doppel France | Intention to develop the interior of the Valenton station in Valenton.
La Végétale station, in Limeil-Brévannes
- © Île-de-France Mobilités/Doppel France | Intention to develop the station La Végétale vue du ciel, in Limeil-Brévannes.
- © Île-de-France Mobilités/Doppel France | Intention to develop the La Végétale station, in Limeil-Brévannes, seen from the sky.
- © Île-de-France Mobilités/Doppel France | Intention to develop the entrance to the La Végétale station in Limeil-Brévannes.
- © Île-de-France Mobilités/Doppel France | Intention to develop the surroundings of the La Végétale station, in Limeil-Brévannes.
- © Île-de-France Mobilités/Doppel France | Intention to develop the interior of the La Végétale station, in Limeil-Brévannes.