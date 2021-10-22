Who makes Cable 1?

Île-de-France Mobilités is the project owner of the C1 Cable. In this ticket, it ensures the technical and financial coherence of the project and ensures compliance with the programme. In its capacity as Transport Organising Authority, it designs, organises and finances public transport for all Ile-de-France residents. Alongside the various project funders, such as the State, the Île-de-France Region, the Val-de-Marne, Île-de-France Mobilités is financing 100% of the cabins and the operation of the C1 Cable.

The consortium responsible for the design, construction and maintenance of the C1 Cable

In order to meet the challenges of the C1 Cable project, Île-de-France Mobilités has chosen a coherent consortium, made up of 5 companies: Doppel France. Their proven expertise in design, construction and maintenance as well as their excellent knowledge of the territory are guarantees of the success of the project.