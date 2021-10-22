Who makes Cable 1?
Île-de-France Mobilités is the project owner of the C1 Cable. In this ticket, it ensures the technical and financial coherence of the project and ensures compliance with the programme. In its capacity as Transport Organising Authority, it designs, organises and finances public transport for all Ile-de-France residents. Alongside the various project funders, such as the State, the Île-de-France Region, the Val-de-Marne, Île-de-France Mobilités is financing 100% of the cabins and the operation of the C1 Cable.
The consortium responsible for the design, construction and maintenance of the C1 Cable
In order to meet the challenges of the C1 Cable project, Île-de-France Mobilités has chosen a coherent consortium, made up of 5 companies: Doppel France. Their proven expertise in design, construction and maintenance as well as their excellent knowledge of the territory are guarantees of the success of the project.
As leader of the consortium, Doppelmayr is designing and implementing the gondola transport system and overall maintenance for the C1 cable
Doppelmayr France, based in Modane in Savoie, is the French subsidiary of the Doppelmayr Group, the world's leading manufacturer of public cable transport systems with: 15,000 facilities built, including 59 in urban areas, 247 points of interest services and 7 automated airport shuttles. It has a long experience in urban transport with projects in large cities such as London (United Kingdom), La Paz (Bolivia), Singapore and Mexico City (Mexico). CWA, a subsidiary of the Doppelmayr Group, manufactures the cabins.
Carries out the civil engineering of the stations and the foundations of the pylons for the C1 Cable
This independent group, whose history has been forged in the railway industry since 1846, operates in France and internationally in 6 areas of expertise: construction, energy, civil engineering and foundations, real estate, public works and concessions. In France, the Spie batignolles civil engineering subsidiary participates in major transport and mobility projects such as Eole (RER E), the Grand Paris Express and the Lyon-Turin (La Transalpine).
Designed the architecture of the stations and pylons as well as the landscaping for the C1 Cable
This Paris-based agency has been the winner of numerous projects illustrating its interest and expertise in the field of public transport. This architectural firm is recognized for the efficient integration of its projects.
Ensures for the C1 Cable the overall engineering of the project in integrated project management and the supply of systems related to the transport system
Egis is a French leader in transport project management, specialising in the design, integration, equipment and operation of transport systems. Egis has participated in all urban cable transport projects in France (projects, studies or implementation).
Carries out the civil engineering of the stations and the foundations of the pylons for the C1 Cable
This company, based in Valenton, specialises in roads and networks in Val-de-Marne as well as in the development of green and landscaped spaces.