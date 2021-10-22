The motor, mineral and vegetal station

The resort is located in an up-and-coming sector of Limeil-Brévannes and in the direct and natural extension of La Végétale. The site will house the station, the line's centralised command post and the workshop-garage necessary for the parking of the cabins and their maintenance. This station will also be the nerve centre of the line, as it will house the line's engines. A vast esplanade will precede access to the station. This new public space will offer a friendly meeting place for travellers and walkers alike.

As an extension of La Végétale

All access to the resort will be level from the roads. Progressive slopes, comfortable and accessible to all, will be embellished with diversified plants and displaying a palette of colours that change with the seasons. The planted areas will also provide infiltration surfaces for rainwater. To the north of the resort, a rural meadow, of ecological interest and dotted with trees endemic to the region, will cover the embankments while avoiding soil erosion in the long term. These mounds will come from the spoil emanating from the work on the station and the esplanade. All the new public spaces created around the station will offer places to relax in the shade of the trees planted as part of the project as well as rest and waiting furniture.