Inventory of the existing situation in the study area: the inventory of trees

As part of the resumption of studies on the project to extend Metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay, which takes into account the lessons learned from the previous public inquiry, Île-de-France Mobilités commissioned a specialised design office to carry out an inventory of trees in the entire project study area. This quantitative and qualitative inventory on the ground aims to establish an inventory of the tree heritage in the study area and does not predict the impacts of the project at this stage. Its purpose is to:

o To make a step-by-step inventory of the trees, their species, their age, their condition, their ecological interest and their role in afforestation

o Characterize the tree heritage in the study area

Once completed, this inventory will make it possible to measure, qualify and compare the impacts of the different variants of the project studied on the tree heritage. The results of the inventory, as well as the methodology used, can be shared with all audiences during the preliminary consultation scheduled for the autumn.

Inventory without impact

This non-invasive inventory is carried out visually with discreet and bio-sourced marking at the foot of the tree and has no impact on the environment. Each tree surveyed is georeferenced with the help of a tablet.

Started last autumn, it will continue during the spring, throughout the project's study area.

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