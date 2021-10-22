The public inquiry on the project to extend line 1 to Val de Fontenay was held from 31 January to 2 March 2022 under the aegis of an independent commission of inquiry, chaired by Mr Jean-Pierre Chaulet, and composed of 4 full members: Mr Jean-François Biechler, Mr Jordan Bonaty, Mr Alain Charliac and Ms Nicole Soilly. Prior to the declaration of public utility, it constituted a new stage of public participation which had the following aims:

Present the characteristics of the project and the conditions for its integration into its environment, its impacts and the measures to remedy them;

To collect the public's opinion in order to provide useful information for the assessment of the project and to refine the continuation of the studies.

The independent commission of inquiry has drawn up a report on the progress of the public inquiry and has given its opinion on the extension project.