Related projects

The commissioning of metro line 11 in June 2024 and the extension of T1 in 2027 require the restructuring of the bus network, particularly in the area of Noisy-le-Sec station, which currently has 3 bus lines (143, 105 and 545). The restructuring of the buses rebalances the bus offer between the two accesses to Noisy-le-Sec station. Line 545 will be removed and replaced by a new bus line, the 245, for which new stops will be created in both directions of traffic on the lower level of the hub, at the crossroads between rue Marc Sangnier and rue de la Gare, and in direct connection to the underpass to the platforms on the lower level. This restructuring will be accompanied by work on the roads and on the corresponding sidewalks.