Related projects
Other related projects, independent of the project to redevelop the hub, have been taken into account in the development and definition of the project, since they are likely to increase trade flows or modify routes.
The restructuring of the bus network in 2024
Restructuring plan for the bus network in line with the timetable for the commissioning of the M11 and T1
The commissioning of metro line 11 in June 2024 and the extension of T1 in 2027 require the restructuring of the bus network, particularly in the area of Noisy-le-Sec station, which currently has 3 bus lines (143, 105 and 545). The restructuring of the buses rebalances the bus offer between the two accesses to Noisy-le-Sec station. Line 545 will be removed and replaced by a new bus line, the 245, for which new stops will be created in both directions of traffic on the lower level of the hub, at the crossroads between rue Marc Sangnier and rue de la Gare, and in direct connection to the underpass to the platforms on the lower level. This restructuring will be accompanied by work on the roads and on the corresponding sidewalks.
The extension of the T1 tram in 2027 to Rue de Rosny in Montreuil, then to Val de Fontenay in 2029
At the Noisy-le-Sec station, the location of the T1 station will be modified and will promote more comfortable and safe pedestrian paths between the T1, the RER station and the bus stops on the Boulevard de la République. The T1 tram extension project will also modify the traffic plan around the station, including the creation of a pedestrian area on Rue Jean Jaurès between Rue de l'Union and Rue Adrien Damoiselet.
The requalification of the secondary access planned for 2025
The secondary access has been redesigned. Non-contractual development intention.
The requalification of the secondary access, led by SNCF Gares & Connexions, aims to improve the visibility of the access to the underpass. This project consists of the creation of a cover integrating access to the underpass as well as a substantial supply of bicycle parking spaces (480 spaces) which is accompanied by a landscaped forecourt in place of a few parking spaces in the park-and-ride facility, the entrance to which will be shifted further west.
The extension of the RER E to Nanterre in 2024 and then to Mantes-la-Jolie in 2026
Led by SNCF Réseau and Île de France Mobilités, the project aims to extend the RER E from Haussmann-Saint-Lazare station to Mantes-la-Jolie station, via La Défense and Nanterre to meet the travel needs of densely populated living areas, which concentrate around 2 million workers. The commissioning of the first phase of the extension to Nanterre La Folie was carried out in the first half of 2024 and that of the second phase to Mantes-la-Jolie is scheduled for 2026. This extension will offer a direct route from Noisy-le-Sec to La Défense.
The extension of the T11 tram-train to Noisy-le-Sec
In the longer term, the extension of the T11 tram-train from Le Bourget to Noisy-le-Sec, supported by SNCF Réseau and Île de France Mobilités, will bring a new transport offer to the people of Noisy. This line will make it possible to have a rapid interconnection with the RER A, B, C and D without going through Paris. The T11 platforms will be located north of the station and will be connected to the hub via an extension of the existing underpass planned as part of the T11 project and the future footbridge planned as part of the hub project.