A changing territory
The extension of Tram 1 is part of a dynamic sector in the heart of the Metropolis, whose developments it will support.
The tramway will serve major projects in the region along its entire route and will support the development of housing and employment in the two municipalities. The large number of urban projects in the territory also implies potential interfaces that will have to be taken into account in the design phases.
Development projects:
- Petit Nanterre: an urban renewal project of the ANRU, under the leadership of the SEMNA, it includes the widening and renovation of the eastern part of the Avenue de la République, as well as the creation of new housing on the western part of the avenue.
- ZAC des Groues: project to redevelop railway wasteland destined to become a mixed (housing and employment) and dynamic district with the construction of the future Nanterre-La Folie station (extension of the RER E and future Metro line 15). More info
- Papèteries and Hautes Pâtures sectors: located between the A86 motorway and the Seine, these two districts offer opportunities to create new neighbourhoods on the banks of the Seine. More info
- Place de la Boule sector:
-Fringes of the University: to respond to significant urban intensification, the project provides for the creation of an urban front along the Avenue de la République. The avenue will be widened to 30m.
-Heart of the district: located in the immediate vicinity of the Nanterre University train station, the operation includes the construction of social housing and home ownership, a student residence, a hotel residence, offices and co-working space, shops and a cinema. It has been designed with particularly ambitious environmental objectives in mind, and will be directly crossed by Tram 1.
Transportation Projects:
- Extension of the RER E to the west: The project, declared of public utility in 2013, plans to extend the RER E over 47 km, to Mantes-la-Jolie. One of the stations of the future line, Nanterre-La Folie, will be built in Nanterre in the Groues sector, near La Défense. http://www.rer-eole.fr/
- Metro 15: Line 15 of the Metro is part of the Grand Paris Express. This automatic metro line will constitute a new structuring line on the ring road, serving the inner suburbs of the Ile-de-France region. This line will be connected to Tram 1 at Place de la Boule, RER E at Nanterre-La Folie and RER A at La Défense. https://www.societedugrandparis.fr/ligne/ligne-15