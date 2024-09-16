Concession works in progress in Poissy: anticipate your trips

From September 2024 to June 2025, concession works will take place in different areas of the city of Poissy: in the city centre between Avenue de Versailles and Place de l'Europe and in the district of Rue Saint-Sébastien and Rue Adrienne Bolland.

The objective of this work? Divert the existing networks (internet, water, electricity, etc.) to allow the construction of the extension of the T13 tram. In addition to a diversion, this also allows concessionaires to modernise the networks in order to offer an ever more efficient service to local residents. This work is being led by the concessionaires themselves, in this case the Grand Paris Seine et Oise Urban Community (GPSEO), Orange, GRDF and Enedis.

Impacts on car traffic are to be expected:

Access to Rue de la Bruyère will be reserved for local residents from October 2024.

Between Rue Charles Maréchal and Boulevard Devaux, Boulevard Gambetta will be one-way from October 2024 to February 2025.

When possible, it is therefore recommended to avoid the area during the work period.

All shops remain accessible during the period.

To find out more about this work, you can consult the dedicated page or consult the work information in the media library.