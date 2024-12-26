Video - Behind the scenes of the T13 Extension Tram: the concession works

The concession works carried out prior to the T13 Tram extension project are still underway in Poissy. You have probably already seen them.

But what is the purpose of this work? Who makes them? And what operations are being carried out? The first episode of the "Behind the scenes of the T13 Tram extension" answers all these questions.

In this video, Mathieu Jégou, project manager for Île-de-France Mobilités, explains what the concession works consist of, why they are essential upstream of the construction of the tramway platform and the role of Île-de-France Mobilités during this stage.

On the concessionaires' side, Philippe Toutain, operations manager for works on the water network for the Grand Paris Seine & Oise Urban Community, explains the operations carried out by GPSEO and their interest in modernising the sewerage network.