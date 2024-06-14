A newsletter to find out more about the public environmental inquiry now online

This new newsletter is a special publication of the environmental public inquiry, which will take place from June 15 to July 15, 2024.

This new information medium will allow you to understand how the T13 tram extension project will fit into the environment. Indeed, several concrete measures will be put in place to avoid, reduce and compensate for the project's impacts on the territory.

We also explain how to get information via an investigation file, but also how to exchange with an investigating commissioner through 11 permanences set up in the three municipalities concerned by the T13 tram extension project. Finally, we invite you to participate by sharing your observations and opinions through a public inquiry register, but also by post or electronically.

To find out more, do not hesitate to consult the newsletter!