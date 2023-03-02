The areas served

Crossing the city for several kilometres, the T13 tram extension Saint-Germain-en-Laye > Achères will serve residential districts, business centres and major facilities.

The Poissy-Grande Ceinture station area has welcomed about 250 new housing units since 2015. All these residents will benefit from quick access to the future Poissy Gambetta station.

The city centre of Poissy is home to many public facilities, in particular the town hall, the tourist office, the Christine de Pizan media library, the youth centre, a medical centre and a coworking space. Several buildings have also been built there, representing several hundred new housing units since 2015.

The Poissy RER station welcomes 32,000 passengers per day. The terminus of the RER A, it allows you to reach Paris (Auber) in 31 minutes. It is also currently served by the Transilien J. This line will be replaced by the RER E when its extension to Mantes-la-Jolie via Poissy is commissioned. The RER station is directly connected, to the north and south, to the two bus stations of Poissy which give access to about thirty bus lines serving the city and the territory. The Poissy RER station area also concentrates a large number of jobs. Since the establishment of PSA's tertiary division on Place de l'Europe in 2017, nearly 6,000 employees have been going there daily.

The Rouget de Lisle Eco-District: the first inhabitants arrived in 2019 in this future 10.2-hectare "garden district", located on a former industrial wasteland near the Poissy RER station. Its construction follows an innovative and exemplary approach in terms of the environment, energy, architecture, mobility, etc.

The Clos Saint-Exupéry and the Clos Saint-Germain: these residential areas located in the east of the city will be served by the nearby Poissy ZAC station.

Emblematic works

The transition between the Grande Ceinture and the tramway

Between the north of the Saint-Germain-en-Laye golf course and Avenue Fernand Lefebvre in Poissy, the T13 tram will leave the Grande Ceinture (national rail network), where it used to run like a train, to enter the urban road, where it will run like a tramway. This transition implies a change in the direction of traffic: on the left on the tracks of the Grande Ceinture, on the right on the urban tramway network.

The T13 tram extension Saint-Germain-en-Laye > Achères will reach the level of the rue de la Bruyère thanks to a connecting ramp inserted in the railway embankment. Retaining walls will be created along this street. The intersection between Rue de la Bruyère and the RD190 will be redeveloped to accommodate the T13 tram extension Saint-Germain-en-Laye > Achères. And the rail bridge over the RD190 will be widened to allow the T13 tram to pass under the tracks of the Grande Ceinture.

Avenue de Versailles

Located along Avenue de Versailles, at the level of the Poissy Gambetta station, the Square Erard Prieur will be completely redeveloped.

Le boulevard Gambetta

After the crossroads with Avenue du Maréchal Foch, the T13 tram passes in the centre of the street, between the two lanes of car traffic. Boulevard Gambetta will become a 30 zone.

A new cycling route

In accordance with the commitments made following the 2018 public inquiry, an additional cycle route is being studied in the centre of Poissy, via Avenue Fernand Lefebvre, Boulevard Victor Hugo and Boulevard de la Paix.

Around the station

The Poissy RER station, south of the Place de l'Europe, will be located about a 4-minute walk from the Poissy station hub, which is also undergoing a complete redevelopment. This project will promote the integration of the T13 tram extension Saint-Germain-en-Laye > Achères. A dedicated and secure path will connect the tram station to the RER station, served by line A and the future line E.

The Place de l'Europe will also be redesigned to offer more space for bicycles and pedestrians. This will make this busy intersection more accessible and safer for all users.

The Boulevard de l'Europe

The T13 tram extension Saint-Germain-en-Laye > Achères will run along the Boulevard de l'Europe, first on the side of the PSA tertiary hub and then on the side of the railway tracks, once past the rue de la Faisanderie. The Boulevard de l'Europe will be redeveloped and extended to the RD30, parallel to the green corridor of the new Rouget de Lisle Eco-District. This work will be carried out by the Yvelines departmental council. It is in this sector that the urban maintenance centre will be located, dedicated to the maintenance of the infrastructure of the T13 tram extension Saint-Germain-en-Laye > Achères tramway type.

Adrienne Bolland Street

To reduce the footprint required for the T13 tram extension Saint-Germain-en-Laye > Achères, its platform will be inserted largely into the thickness of the railway embankment. This solution requires the construction of a retaining wall. On the one hand, a green development will be created to mitigate the impacts of train traffic on the national rail network. On the other side, a low hedge will separate the T13 tram extension Saint-Germain-en-Laye > Achères from the street, which has become zone 30. A passageway, accessible to people with reduced mobility, will be built in the embankment located at the level of the swimming pool. It will allow the inhabitants of the Saint-Exupéry district to easily access the Poissy ZAC station.

Related projects in progress

The T13 tram project extending Saint-Germain-en-Laye > Achères will promote and support the transformation of the city initiated several years ago.