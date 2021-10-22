At the exit of the emergency lane of the Centre Hospitalier Sud Francilien, the Tzen 4 joins the RN7, along the Tarterêts district and the Doisneau high school.

After crossing the RN7, it takes the new road created as part of the Montagne des Glaises ZAC project, which was delivered at the end of 2016. The route then joins the RER D station in Corbeil-Essonnes, where a connection will be provided with the Tzen 1, the RER D and many existing bus lines.

The City of Corbeil-Essonnes is also home to the Tzen 4 Bus Operations Centre, which is a key facility for the project.