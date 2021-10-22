Évry-Courcouronnes
To follow the news of the construction site, find below the latest Works Info of your city:
In Évry-Courcouronnes, the Tzen 4 continues its journey on the existing dedicated site and takes over the current route of line 402. It serves the following stations: Marchais Guesdon, Orme à Martin, Georges Brassens and Jean Renoir, Les Miroirs, Agora, Évry Courcouronnes, Jean Rostand, Lisière des deux parcs, Place de la Commune, Jean Malézieux, Temps des Cerises and Bras de Fer. The Parc des Loges station was removed and the Monseigneur Roméro station was moved to allow better operation of the Tzen 4.
The stations of lines 404 and 413 will be moved to the adjoining roads, which will complete the transport offer, particularly in the heart of the Canal district.
The insertion of the Tzen 4 in Évry-Courcouronnes
In terms of public and private facilities, the Tzen 4 route passes close to the Agora shopping centre, the University of Évry Val d'Essonne, the Faculty of Trades, the grandes écoles (ENSIIE, IMT-BS, Télécom SudParis), the Génopôle, the SNECMA and the Centre Hospitalier Sud Francilien (CHSF). Leaving the Bras de Fer RER D station, the Tzen 4 continues its journey on the existing dedicated site, along the RD91 to then cross the Centre Hospitalier Sud Francilien (CHSF) located in Corbeil-Essonnes. In the CHSF sector, the dedicated site is shared with emergency vehicles.