In Évry-Courcouronnes, the Tzen 4 continues its journey on the existing dedicated site and takes over the current route of line 402. It serves the following stations: Marchais Guesdon, Orme à Martin, Georges Brassens and Jean Renoir, Les Miroirs, Agora, Évry Courcouronnes, Jean Rostand, Lisière des deux parcs, Place de la Commune, Jean Malézieux, Temps des Cerises and Bras de Fer. The Parc des Loges station was removed and the Monseigneur Roméro station was moved to allow better operation of the Tzen 4.

The stations of lines 404 and 413 will be moved to the adjoining roads, which will complete the transport offer, particularly in the heart of the Canal district.