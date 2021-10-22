In Ris-Orangis, the Tzen 4 will take the route de Grigny, the rue de La Fontaine, the Place du Moulin à Vent and then the rue Pierre Brossolette. At the roundabout, south of Rue Pierre Brossolette, the line joins the existing dedicated lane used in particular by the 402.

In the town of Ris-Orangis, the Tzen 4 runs on a dedicated dedicated site with the exception of an unmarked section on the Route de Grigny (between Rue du Château d'Eau and Rue de la Fontaine) where the bus will be in general traffic.

Five stations punctuate the route of the Tzen 4 in Ris-Orangis: Albert Camus, to serve the college of the same name, Moulin à Vent, Auguste Plat, Mare à Pilâtre and Bois de l'Epine, in connection with the RER D and many bus lines.